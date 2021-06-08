Left Menu

INS Tarkash brings medical supplies to Mumbai from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:08 IST
INS Tarkash brings medical supplies to Mumbai from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia
Indian Naval Ship Tarkash on Tuesday brought in critical medical supplies from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to Mumbai harbour in its third trip as part of operation Samudra Setu II, an official said.

As per a release issued by the Navy, INS Tarkash had first entered Al Shuwaikh Harbour in Kuwait on May 31 and took in 785 oxygen cylinders.

The ship then took in 300 oxygen cylinders from Ad Dammam Port in Saudi Arabia on June 1 and entered Mumbai harbour with the medical consignment on Tuesday morning, the release stated.

On its previous trips, INS Tarkash had brought in critical medical supplies, comprising four cryogenic oxygen containers (20 MT each), 982 oxygen cylinders in her two trips from Doha and Bahrain, it was stated.

The Indian Navy has deployed its various ships to bring oxygen and other medical equipment to the country under operation Samudra Setu II.

