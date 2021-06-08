Left Menu

CIAL MD to step down from post on completion of 5-year-post-retirement tenure on Wednesday

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:11 IST
CIAL MD to step down from post on completion of 5-year-post-retirement tenure on Wednesday
  • Country:
  • Japan

V J Kurian, known for his key role in building the countrys first airport under public-private partnership mode and making the project a success both financially and socially, will step down from the post of managing director of Cochin International Airport Ltd on completion of his 5-year post-retirement tenure on Wednesday.

He is a 1983 batch IAS officer, who led one of the best run companies in the state for a record period of 19 years in three stints in its 27-year history, a CIAL statement said here on Tuesday.

S Suhas, District collector, Ernakulam will hold the full additional charge of the post till further orders, it said.

Apart from MD-CIAL, he served the government as Sub-Collector Muvattupuzha, District Collector Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Managing Director-Oushadhi, Roads and Bridges Corporation, Kerala and Chairman-Spices board.

He was given a five-year stint in 2016 by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government on his superannuation from the post of Additional Chief Secretary.

It was one of the prolific years in CIAL's history as it invested Rs 2,016 crore for infrastructure development which included operationalisation of Terminal 3, Runway resurfacing, renovation of Terminal 1, implementation of extensive flood mitigation project and the capacity enhancement of solar plants from 14.4 MWp to 40 MWp.

His innovative idea of operating an airport fully on solar energy could win for CIAL the ''Champions of the Earth Award'', instituted by the United Nations, in 2018.

The companys financial performance is notable as it has been paying dividend unfailingly from 2003-04.

The total dividend payout has touched 282 per cent in 2020-21, according to the statement.

Today, 12,000 people work at the airport premises and 25,000 were employed indirectly by it, which makes it one of the biggest employers of the state, it added.

PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021