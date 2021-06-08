Galaxy Surfactants' consolidated PAT rose 25.3 pc to Rs 78.7 cr in Mar quarter

Galaxy Surfactants on Tuesday reported a 25.3 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 78.7 crore for the March 2021 quarter.

The surfactants and other specialty ingredients maker had posted a consolidated PAT had of Rs 62.8 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, Galaxy Surfactants said in a statement.

Advertisement

Its total revenue, including other income, during January-March 2021 grew 19.7 per cent to Rs 786.1 crore, compared with Rs 656.7 crore in the year-ago period. It was on account of better sales volumes in both performance surfactants and specialty care business and better sales mix.

For the full year 2020-21, Galaxy Surfactants' consolidated PAT rose 31.1 per cent to Rs 302.1 crore as compared with Rs 230.4 crore in 2019-20.

The company's total revenue witnessed a growth of 7.4 per cent to Rs 2,794.9 crore in 2020-21, compared with Rs 2,602.3 crore a year ago.

Galaxy Surfactants Managing Director U Shekhar said in the statement, ''Our performance surfactants have registered a healthy 8.8 per cent volume growth and despite the disruptions in the first half, specialty care products have ended the year with a 1 per cent decline in volumes.'' In the second half, while the demand for performance surfactants remained the same as compared to the first half, specialty care products registered a 15.7 per cent volume growth in the second half over the first half of FY21, arresting the decline seen in the first half, he noted.

''Despite the shutdown in the first quarter, volumes in India have grown 11.2 per cent compared to the previous year,'' he added.

Shekhar said the AMET (Africa, Middle East Turkey) market, which got its mojo back in the second quarter of 2019-20, has not only sustained it but also registered a healthy 8.2 per cent volume growth for the year.

''Finally, the rest of the world markets, which primarily are driven by specialty care products, made a strong comeback in H2,'' he added.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 3,059.90, up 0.84 per cent on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)