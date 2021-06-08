VE Commercial Vehicles launches ambulance under Skyline badge

VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, on Tuesday said it has launched an ambulance model priced between Rs 19.95-25.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Fast-tracked during this ongoing pandemic, the Eicher Skyline ambulance provides modern, fast and efficient solutions for patient transportation, VECV said in a statement.

The ambulances offer enhanced patient and driver safety and comfort along with warranty of up to three years, it added.

Advertisement

The ambulance unit is fully customisable and can be used as a mobile medical unit, the company noted.

The company has introduced three different variants of the ambulance namely Patient Transport (Type-B), Basic life support (Type-C) and Advance life support (Type-D) which can be used depending on the severity of the situation, it said.

''At this time when India is fighting the second wave of COVID we aim to support the medical fraternity with our new offering of Skyline ambulances. The ambulance is a consequence of rigorous research and collaboration with industry leaders and are ideal for intensive medical care,'' VECV Managing Director & CEO Vinod Aggarwal said.

The ambulance equipped with highly advanced lifesaving facilities will prove to be the best transport solution for saving lives, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)