Left Menu

VE Commercial Vehicles launches ambulance under Skyline badge

The ambulance is a consequence of rigorous research and collaboration with industry leaders and are ideal for intensive medical care, VECV Managing Director CEO Vinod Aggarwal said.The ambulance equipped with highly advanced lifesaving facilities will prove to be the best transport solution for saving lives, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:27 IST
VE Commercial Vehicles launches ambulance under Skyline badge
  • Country:
  • India

VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, on Tuesday said it has launched an ambulance model priced between Rs 19.95-25.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Fast-tracked during this ongoing pandemic, the Eicher Skyline ambulance provides modern, fast and efficient solutions for patient transportation, VECV said in a statement.

The ambulances offer enhanced patient and driver safety and comfort along with warranty of up to three years, it added.

The ambulance unit is fully customisable and can be used as a mobile medical unit, the company noted.

The company has introduced three different variants of the ambulance namely Patient Transport (Type-B), Basic life support (Type-C) and Advance life support (Type-D) which can be used depending on the severity of the situation, it said.

''At this time when India is fighting the second wave of COVID we aim to support the medical fraternity with our new offering of Skyline ambulances. The ambulance is a consequence of rigorous research and collaboration with industry leaders and are ideal for intensive medical care,'' VECV Managing Director & CEO Vinod Aggarwal said.

The ambulance equipped with highly advanced lifesaving facilities will prove to be the best transport solution for saving lives, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021