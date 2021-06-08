Left Menu

Talbros Automotive's profit rise multifold to Rs 12.7 cr in Mar quarter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:54 IST
Talbros Automotive's profit rise multifold to Rs 12.7 cr in Mar quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Auto component maker Talbros Automotive on Tuesday reported a multifold rise in consolidated profit to Rs 12.7 crore for the March 2021 quarter, backed by product mix and higher capacity utilisation.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 2.4 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, according to an investor presentation.

Its income from operations rose 73 per cent to Rs 160.4 crore during the March 2021 quarter, compared with Rs 92.5 crore in the March 2020 quarter.

For the financial year 2020-21, the consolidated profit rose 70 per cent to Rs 24.4 crore as against a profit of Rs 14.3 crore a year ago.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 453.2 crore in 2020-21, a 15.9 per cent growth as compared with Rs 391 crore revenue in 2019-20, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd said in a statement.

The automotive component maker also reported an Ebitda growth of 50 per cent at Rs 64.6 crore in 2020-21 as against Rs 43.1 crore in 2019-20. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

It was aided by the company taking benefit of higher off-take in better priced export business clubbed with various cost saving initiatives, inspite of increasing commodity prices, it said.

During the year, joint venture Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems signed multi-year order with a large European car manufacturer with supplies scheduled to begin from H1FY22, the company stated.

Besides, the company also entered into a technical assistance agreement with its Japanese partner 'Sanwa Packing Industry Co' for light-weight aluminum heat shields for the Indian markets, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021