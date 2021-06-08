Maha: 4 dead after 2 cars collide following tyre burst in Pune

Four peoplewere killed after a car suffered a tyre burst, jumped a road median and hit another vehicle in Pune in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon under Indapur police station limits, an official said.

''A car on its way to Pune from Solapur suffered a tyre burst and hit another vehicle on the opposite lane after jumping the road median. Jyotiram Pawar (33), the driver of the car whose tyre burst, and three occupants of the the car that got hit on the opposite lane died on the spot,'' said Sub Inspector SD Dhotre.

He identified the other three deceased as Avinash Kundalik Pawar (30), Ganesh Popat Godse (38) and Balasheb Changdev Salunkhe (50).

