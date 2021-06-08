Left Menu

Maha: 4 dead after 2 cars collide following tyre burst in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:10 IST
Maha: 4 dead after 2 cars collide following tyre burst in Pune
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four peoplewere killed after a car suffered a tyre burst, jumped a road median and hit another vehicle in Pune in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon under Indapur police station limits, an official said.

''A car on its way to Pune from Solapur suffered a tyre burst and hit another vehicle on the opposite lane after jumping the road median. Jyotiram Pawar (33), the driver of the car whose tyre burst, and three occupants of the the car that got hit on the opposite lane died on the spot,'' said Sub Inspector SD Dhotre.

He identified the other three deceased as Avinash Kundalik Pawar (30), Ganesh Popat Godse (38) and Balasheb Changdev Salunkhe (50).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021