Left Menu

Adani Enterprises incorporates mfg firm for wind turbine generators

On the objects and effects of acquisitionincorporation for the acquisition of MWL, it said the company has been incorporated to carry on business as manufacturers of wind turbine generators and other auxiliaries. MWL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, AEL said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:17 IST
Adani Enterprises incorporates mfg firm for wind turbine generators
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company for manufacturing wind turbine generators.

In a filing to BSE, the company said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary namely Mundra Windtech Limited (MWL) on June 7, 2021. The subsidiary company is yet to commence its business operations. On the objects and effects of acquisition/incorporation for the acquisition of MWL, it said the company has been incorporated ''to carry on business as manufacturers of wind turbine generators and other auxiliaries.'' MWL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, AEL said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021