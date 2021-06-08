Adani Enterprises incorporates mfg firm for wind turbine generators
On the objects and effects of acquisitionincorporation for the acquisition of MWL, it said the company has been incorporated to carry on business as manufacturers of wind turbine generators and other auxiliaries. MWL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, AEL said.
- Country:
- India
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company for manufacturing wind turbine generators.
In a filing to BSE, the company said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary namely Mundra Windtech Limited (MWL) on June 7, 2021. The subsidiary company is yet to commence its business operations. On the objects and effects of acquisition/incorporation for the acquisition of MWL, it said the company has been incorporated ''to carry on business as manufacturers of wind turbine generators and other auxiliaries.'' MWL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, AEL said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Adani Enterprises Ltd
- India
- Ahmedabad
- Mundra Windtech Limited
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae: 2 more bodies washed ashore Gujarat, Daman coast
18 states have reported 5,424 cases of black fungus; highest in Gujarat, Maharashtra
Gujarat to conduct vaccination for 18-44 age group through prior registration only
India Pulses and Grains Association supports Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC) Hospital in Gujarat to treat COVID patients from rural areas free of charge
Gujarat: Villagers take out religious procession for coronavirus 'protection'; 83 held