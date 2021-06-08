Delhi Police sets up kiosk at New Delhi Railway Station for passengers to lodge complaints

The Delhi Police on Tuesday set up a facilitation centre at New Delhi Railway Station for passengers to lodge any complaints, officials said.

The centre set up at Ajmeri Gate side of the station will have facilities to file lost report, e-FIR and complaints, they said.

It was inaugurated by Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) Atul Katiyar.

''Till now passengers had to go all the way to police station on Pahar Ganj side to file any complaint or a lost report...this newly started public facilitation centre and round-the-clock presence of staff will also ensure better law and order maintenance,'' said Harendra K Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways).

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police in association with NGO Sini Foundation distributed immunity booster kits containing Chayawanprash, vitamins and N-95 masks among porters and cab and auto-rickshaw drivers at New Delhi Railway Station amid the coronavirus pandemic.

