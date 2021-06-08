GDR manipulation case: Sebi slaps over Rs 31 cr fine on 14 entities

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed penalties totalling more than Rs 31 crore on 14 entities, including Arun Panchariya and Pan Asia Advisors, in a case related to manipulation of GDR issues of six companies.

Individually, a penalty of Rs 25 crore has been imposed on Panchariya and Rs 3 crore each on Pan Asia Advisors and The Alta Vista (earlier Vintage FZE), Sebi said in an order.

Advertisement

In addition, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on 10 entities and Rs 1 lakh on one entity.

The six companies whose Global Depository Receipt (GDR) issuances were manipulated were Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd, Avon Corporation Ltd, CAT Technologies, IKF Technologies Ltd, K Sera Sera Ltd and Maars Software International Ltd.

These firms had come out with their respective issues of GDR during the period from March 2007 to November 2009.

According to the order, Panchariya and other entities were alleged to have orchestrated a fraudulent scheme of GDR issues of six issuer companies and committed market manipulation.

It was alleged in the investigation report that the complete process of GDR issuances by these companies was devised and structured by Panchariya, wherein he arranged loans for Vintage to subscribe to the GDR issues.

Further, it was alleged that Vintage sold the GDRs to entities connected to Panchariya, who converted the GDRs into underlying shares and sold them in the Indian securities market.

''Pan Asia as a Lead Manager and AP (Arun Panchariya) as Managing Director of Pan Asia attempted to mislead the investors in India that the GDRs have been subscribed by foreign investors when in fact the GDRs were subscribed by AP through Vintage,'' Sebi said in the 178-page order.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the GDR issues was Pan Asia and it was observed that Panchariya was the founder and director of PanAsia and further that he was also 100 per cent shareholder of Pan Asia.

By indulging in such activities, Panchariya, Pan Asia, Vintage and others violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms, Sebi said.

The order comes after Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), upon receipt of alerts from its surveillance system, started an investigation with respect to the six companies.

The regulator carried out the probe in respect to the GDR issues of all the companies during the period from January, 2007 to September 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)