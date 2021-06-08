Left Menu

FTSE 100 lifted by miners, travel stocks; earnings shine

London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in miners and travel and leisure stocks, while upbeat earnings from Intermediate Capital Group and British American Tobacco further lifted sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.3%, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index dipped 0.1%, dragged by weakness in technology and industrial stocks.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:33 IST
FTSE 100 lifted by miners, travel stocks; earnings shine
Representative Images Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in miners and travel and leisure stocks, while upbeat earnings from Intermediate Capital Group and British American Tobacco further lifted sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.3%, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index dipped 0.1%, dragged by weakness in technology and industrial stocks. Travel-related stocks climbed 2%, with Flutter Entertainment, Compass Group, Just Eat Takeaway.com and InterContinental Hotels Group among the top gainers.

However, a report said Britain's proposed June 21 lifting of lockdowns could be delayed by a fortnight as COVID-19 cases continue to mount. "In news there's nothing really to warrant this optimism for the travel sector but maybe people are looking through these events as short-term developments that eventually will sort themselves out and people will be able to travel again," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard.

"I think it's a bit of a bet, but probably is the right one." After breaching the 7,000 mark in mid-April, the export-heavy FTSE 100 was on course to post a fifth month of gains as a gradual reopening from COVID-19 lockdowns sparks optimism around a faster economic recovery.

Miners including Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Glencore and BHP rose between 0.1% and 1%. Adding to the upbeat mood, Intermediate Capital Group climbed 5.9% to a record high, after the alternative asset manager posted a 19% jump in its annual third-party assets under management.

British American Tobacco added 0.4% after it raised its annual revenue growth forecast to more than 5% at constant currency. Aviva gained 2.7% after activist investor Cevian Capital took a 4.95% stake in the British insurer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021