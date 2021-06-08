"Will take call on divesting stake in Gangavaram port,based on

terms of Concession agreement,legal opinion'' Amaravati, June 8 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government would take a call on divesting its stake in the Gangavaram Port based on the terms of the Concession Agreement and legal opinion, Minister for Industries, Infrastructure and Investment Mekapati Goutham Reddy said here on Tuesday.

''The status quo is that we have our holding and they (Adani Ports) are holding the private equity. I dont know whats in the Concession Agreement. We will look into it and follow accordingly,'' he said, replying to questions at a press conference.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government last week constituted a six-member Empowered Committee of Secretaries to determine the process of disinvesting the states 10.40 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL) even as it approved the merger of GPL with Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ).

The government's move attracted flak from the opposition, which said the Centre approved the Gangavaram Port only as it was taken up under the Public-Private Partnership mode with state equity.

''It will continue to work as a BOOT (Build-Own-Operate- Transfer) project. Only the promoters are changing. The state stake in it will be retained,'' the Minister maintained.

Goutham Reddy said they referred the issue to the law department after Adani proposed to buy the state governments share as well.

''The legal department suggested a third-party vetting for price consideration. They gave us some guidelines on how you validate. Our percentage of shareholding will not change,'' he said.

Even if the government wanted to dilute its stake, all guidelines suggested by the law department would be followed, the Minister said.

The state government provided 1,800 acres of land, valued at Rs 54 crore, as its 10.40 per cent equity in Gangavaram Port.

The Port began commercial operations on April 17, 2009 and has so far remitted Rs 277.97 crore to the state government, including Rs 183.56 crore as 2.1 per cent revenue share out of the gross income.

After acquiring the stakes of Windi Lakeside and D V S Raju and family, APSEZ proposed to buy out the AP governments 10.40 per cent share as well for Rs 645.1 crore or allot shares for the same value in the merged entity.

SBI Capital Markets Limited recommended that the state government disinvest its stake in line with the Disinvestment Policy of Government of India for a better price discovery.

SBICAP gave its firm option that the disinvestment by direct sale was the 'best option' available for the state.

The state Cabinet had in May given in principle approval to the disinvestment proposal and the government subsequently constituted the Empowered Committee of Secretaries to suggest how to go about the process.

The Committee has been asked to submit its report in two months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)