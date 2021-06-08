France's Renault charged with deception over dieselgate probe
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-06-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 22:03 IST
French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday French judicial authorities have charged the firm with deception over a diesel emissions probe launched in 2017.
Renault said in a statement the company has been ordered to make a 20 million euros ($24.36 million) deposit as part of the probe. The car maker also said it denies any wrongdoing. ($1 = 0.8211 euros)
