Left Menu

Jet Airways annual general meeting adjourned due to lack of quorum

The annual general meeting of Jet Airways scheduled to be held on Tuesday was adjourned due to lack of quorum, according to a regulatory filing.The company would intimate the further notice of the adjourned meeting separately, it added.Jet Airways suspended operations in April 2019 and is currently undergoing an insolvency resolution process. The affairs of the full service carrier are being managed by resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia....

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 22:32 IST
Jet Airways annual general meeting adjourned due to lack of quorum
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The annual general meeting of Jet Airways scheduled to be held on Tuesday was adjourned due to lack of quorum, according to a regulatory filing.

The company would intimate the further notice of the adjourned meeting separately, it added.

Jet Airways suspended operations in April 2019 and is currently undergoing an insolvency resolution process. The affairs of the full service carrier are being managed by resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia.

''... we hereby inform you that the meeting to be held on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 at 12:00 Noon (IST) through two-way Video Conferencing ('VC') facility or Other Audio-Visual Means ('OAVM') was adjourned due to want of the quorum,'' the filing said on Tuesday.

As per a filing in May, the meeting on Tuesday was to consider and adopt the company's audited standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 together with the reports of auditors.

Besides, the appointment of statutory auditor was to be discussed.

The company was not able to prepare its financial results on time as directors, CEO, CFO and various other top management personal had resigned before the resolution process began in June 2019.

Jet Airways, which became a scheduled airline in 1995, suspended operations due to financial distress on April 17, 2019.

It had started as an air taxi operator on May 5, 1993, with a fleet of four leased Boeing 737-300 aircraft. The airline got listed on domestic bourses in February 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021