Four of family killed in road crash in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Four members of a family were killed in a two-vehicle collision in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Naurangdesar area on the Jaipur-Bikaner national when an uncontrolled jeep collided head-on with a car travelling to Bikaner from Dungargarh, Napasar Station House Officer (SHO) Jagdish Prasad said.

Police said Atul Mali (22), his mother Gayatri Devi (45), Maina Devi (60) and Sarita Devi (40) -- all occupants of the car -- died in the accident.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after autopsy.

A case has been registered against the jeep driver and further investigation is on, the SHO said.

