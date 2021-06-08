Left Menu

Axis MF launches quant fund to deploy preset quantitative methods

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 22:43 IST
Axis MF launches quant fund to deploy preset quantitative methods
  • Country:
  • India

Axis Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced a new fund offer for a 'quant fund' that will deploy preset quantitative methods to select stocks to invest in.

The strategy for the open-ended scheme entails identifying the strongest bottom-up stock opportunities to invest into while accounting for both risks and return prospects, according to an official statement.

The fund house is pitching the new fund as a long-term capital appreciation tool that will primarily invest in equity and equity-related instruments selected based on a systematic quantitative process.

''The process will use fundamental factor based approach to select the best ideas on the basis of which it will construct and monitor the portfolio,'' the AMC said.

The NFO will be open between June 11 and June 25, and the minimum application size for the NFO is Rs 5,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021