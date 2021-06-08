Business brief

Left Menu

08-06-2021
To make the claim settlement process easier and faster for dependents of its deceased customers, state-run Central Bank of India Tuesday said it has introduced an online process for the same.

''Looking into the difficulties being faced by the claimants/legal heirs to visit the branch for settlement of claims, Central Bank of India has introduced a new scheme for easier and hassle free processing of deceased claims,'' it said in a release.

The bank said claims up to Rs 1 lakh or 50 per cent of claim amount, whichever is lower, will be settled in three days upon receiving simple claim documents.

The bank's customers can place requests for the claims on toll free number -- 1800221911 -- or on the lender's website www.centralbankofindia.co.in, under the 'What's new and other services' tab.

