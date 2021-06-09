PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- U.S. investigates leak of records showing billionaires pay little tax https://on.ft.com/3cuMfWh - Boeing seeks increase in $3.9 bln Air Force One fixed-price contract https://on.ft.com/3pzsr9s

- UK presses for City of London carve-out from G7 global tax plan https://on.ft.com/351UW6k - Paris and Berlin lead fight to dilute Brussels' stricter bank capital rules https://on.ft.com/3crIq45

- Lordstown Motors warns its electric vehicle business may fail https://on.ft.com/3x8Lxpk Overview

- U.S. tax authorities have launched an investigation into the disclosure of tax records of billionaires including Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Mike Bloomberg and Elon Musk that showed that some of them have paid little income tax, even though their wealth swelled. - Boeing Co is trying to renegotiate the cut-price deal it agreed for supplying two Air Force One planes to the White House, adding that it also needs another year to deliver the planes.

- British finance minister Rishi Sunak is pushing for the City of London to be exempt from the G7 finance ministers push for a new global minimum corporation tax system. - European Union states, including France and Germany, are pushing the bloc to slim down it's implementation of the Basel III banking reforms, as the proposed rules will introduce a new capital minimum, which will in turn make it harder for banks to use their own internal calculations to decide the size of their capital base.

- Electric-truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp said it does not have enough funding to start production of its vehicle and that there was doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)