Dhir & Dhir Associates and Everywoman Pledge Partnership Towards Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion in the Workplace

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India After establishing India's 1st ever dedicated ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) advisory practice, Dhir & Dhir Associates, one of India's most pioneering law firms, has collaborated with everywoman, which is a leading organization with expertise in the advancement of every woman in all spheres of professional and personal growth. Dhir & Dhir Associates has always focused on developing high-value strategic alliances globally. This aims to empower its legal expertise with reputed players in other domains, creating a great value add for clients.

Through this alliance, the duo is poised to bring DE&I as a vital anthem towards their service offerings and advisory to clients across jurisdictions. The global synergy will bring together a perfect blend of quality legal advice coupled with best-in-domain learning programs that the clients will find as a winning combination, considering how crucial DE&I is for the healthy growth of any organization.

Dhir & Dhir Associates envisions further enhancing its commitment to gender-neutral standards, which the firm strongly believes to be the foundation stone of a successful business structure. The partnership is set to collectively enhance the scope of neutral policies in the Indian business setups, align with global equality and inclusion framework and encourage companies to integrate strong DE&I culture within organizations.

''I have always kept conscious effort towards Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DE&I) through various initiatives globally. For instance, in India, I support WILL (Women in Law & Litigation) as its Vice President, which aims to deal with gender discrimination faced by women in the profession. I also co-chair the India Chapter of IWIRC (International Women's Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation), a networking circle for women in the practice of insolvency. And now, I am excited to garner the expertise that Everywoman has in this domain and look forward to working together in bringing out a harmonious offering for our clients,'' said Maneesha Dhir, Founder and Managing Partner, Dhir & Dhir Associates ''We are delighted to partner with Dhir & Dhir Associates to work with them and their clients to increase gender diversity, inclusion, equality, and leadership in the workplace. As the discussion around Diversity & Inclusion has now gained global momentum, we see Indian Corporations taking a more conscious approach towards building better diversity, inclusion, and female leadership in their businesses. We are therefore extremely keen to work with organisations such as Dhir&Dhir Associates, who place a great deal of importance around the policies and standards that support these aims for their clients.'' said Karen Gil MBE, Co-Founder, everywoman According to McKinsey & Company 2021 insights, it is predicted that there could be $12 Tn in additional GDP if the gender gap is narrowed by 2025, $2 Bn rise in Potential Revenue if financial inclusion efforts broaden services for black Americans and about 160Mn women may need to change jobs through 2030 to automation. These figures foster the criticality and need to bring Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DE&I) to the forefront.

About Dhir & Dhir Associates Dhir & Dhir Associates is a full-service law firm founded in 1993, has worked with clients globally as a single-window legal service provider in a dynamic commercial environment. The firm's areas of practice include Restructuring & Insolvency, Corporate/Commercial Advisory & M&A, Real Estate & Construction Law, Banking & Finance, Dispute Resolution, Litigation & Arbitration, Capital Markets, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Infrastructure & Energy, Intellectual Property Rights, Criminal Litigation, Information Technology, E-commerce & Outsourcing, ESG, Labour& Employment and Consumer Law. The ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) Practice is led by Sonal Verma, a veteran in this domain. For further information contact Poonam Bisht on ceo@dhirassociates.com About everywoman - Advancing women in business - every woman, everywhere.

everywoman is a global platform for women in business that drives positive change by empowering women to achieve their professional potential. Established in 1999, everywoman has supported thousands of women worldwide in establishing businesses and progressing their careers. Working with leading corporations and organizations helps them improve productivity and performance through diversity insights to unlock female potential, resulting in an economic and societal gain. For further information contact Shaista Khan on shaista@everywoman.com PWR PWR

