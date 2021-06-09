Left Menu

SoftBank-backed DoorDash enters Japan

U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash Inc, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp, announced the launch of services in Japan on Wednesday, joining an increasingly crowded market that has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Services will be initially limited to the city of Sendai in Miyagi prefecture, the money losing delivery firm told reporters, in a step that follows its expansion to Canada and Australia.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 10:32 IST
SoftBank-backed DoorDash enters Japan

U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash Inc, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp, announced the launch of services in Japan on Wednesday, joining an increasingly crowded market that has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Services will be initially limited to the city of Sendai in Miyagi prefecture, the money losing delivery firm told reporters, in a step that follows its expansion to Canada and Australia. "Our strategy has always been to empower local economies, especially in the suburban markets that are historically underserved, yet the appetite for connectivity between merchants and customers is high," Chief Executive Tony Xu said in a statement.

SoftBank already backs some of the largest delivery services in Japan, such as Uber Eats from Uber Technologies Inc and Demae-can Co Ltd. Last month, DoorDash raised its forecast for annual gross order value, as stimulus checks helped keep food delivery demand resilient in the first quarter, even as vaccinations and an easing of curbs encouraged dining-out again.

DoorDash, which has also branched out into delivery from grocery and convenience stores last year, reported a near three-fold jump in quarterly revenue to $1.08 billion. The company has seen a surge in order volumes during the pandemic as consumers hesitant to step out order essential items by telephone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021