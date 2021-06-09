Paradox Carries Global Momentum into APAC, Hiring Kartik Krishnamurthy to Lead Expansion

Kartik joins Paradox with more than 10 years of experience driving growth for HR tech companies in Asia — first as one of LinkedIn's early employees and most recently as Managing Director for Cornerstone OnDemand.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox, the leading conversational AI platform helping global talent acquisition teams like Unilever and McDonald's spend more time with people by automating tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and candidate communications, announced the addition of Kartik Krishnamurthy as VP, APAC.

Prior to Paradox, Kartik served as the Managing Director of Cornerstone OnDemand in Asia, where he executed the strategic vision and regional plan to support the company's growth in the region. Before Cornerstone, he was one of LinkedIn's first hires in APAC, and held senior leadership roles at ADP.

At Paradox, he'll build on the company's momentum in Asia — growing partnerships with the company's current clients in the region and building out a team to meet rapidly growing interest in Paradox's product globally.

''When we started Paradox, we had a clear vision for building a different kind of software company — one that helps clients across the world spend more time with people, not software,'' said Paradox founder and CEO, Aaron Matos. ''We've been fortunate to work with several global organizations in APAC and organically grow our presence in the region. Kartik is a fantastic addition to help carry that momentum forward.'' Alongside its global client base, Paradox also operates a large R&D center in Vietnam, and recently inked a brand ambassador deal with Cameron Smith, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and the top-ranked Australian golfer in the world.

''I'm very excited to be on the journey to bring Paradox into this region,'' said Kartik. ''With over half of the world's population and 30% of global GDP, APAC has always been a key growth engine for global companies and I believe the timing's perfect to grow the business here by helping our clients transform their people strategy.'' About Paradox Launched in late 2016, Paradox was founded with the belief that if companies get the people thing right, they can build teams that change the world. In a few short years, the Scottsdale-based startup has grown into the clear leader in Conversational AI, supporting some of the world's largest employers, including Unilever and McDonald's.

Olivia, the company's conversational AI assistant, is helping TA teams automate tasks like screening, interview scheduling, candidate communications, and more, so recruiting teams can spend more time with people, not software. Paradox has won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019 and the 2020 Brandon Hall Gold Award for Best Advance in AI for Business Impact. The company's also been named one of Forbes' Top 500 Startup Employers two years in a row. To learn more, visit www.paradox.ai.

