Malaysia's Top Glove posts near 6-fold jump in Q3 profit on pandemic demand

Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation Bhd reported on Wednesday a 485% jump in third-quarter net profit as the COVID-19 pandemic drove continued strong demand for gloves. UBS had forecast a profit of 2.54 billion ringgit, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 4.1160 ringgit)

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 09-06-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 10:53 IST
Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation Bhd reported on Wednesday a 485% jump in third-quarter net profit as the COVID-19 pandemic drove continued strong demand for gloves. The world's largest medical glove manufacturer had posted record profits for the prior four straight quarters, bolstered by people using more gloves due to increased hygiene awareness in the pandemic.

In a stock exchange filing, the firm said net profit for the March-May period jumped to 2.04 billion ringgit ($495.63 million) from 347.9 million ringgit a year ago. UBS had forecast a profit of 2.54 billion ringgit, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 4.1160 ringgit)

Also Read: Anger simmers in Malaysia as COVID-19 surge strains healthcare system

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

