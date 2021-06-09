Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 10:58 IST
Hyundai Alcazar bookings open
Image Credit: ANI
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday announced the opening of bookings for its upcoming SUV Alcazar which is expected to hit the market later this month.

The premium SUV which will come in 6 and 7 seater options can be booked either at the company's dealerships or online with a down payment of Rs 25,000, the company said in a statement.

The Alcazar will be available in two engine options of 2-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel with choices of six-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmissions.

HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said the company became the highest selling SUV manufacturer in India in 2020, through its range of SUVs such as Creta, Venue, Tucson, and Kona Electric.

''Today, we are pleased to open the bookings for Hyundai Alcazar, our Premium 6 and 7 seaters SUV that will offer our customers quality time, making traveling together with a more memorable and fun experience,'' he added.

The Alcazar will mark HMIL's entry into the seven-seater SUV segment, where the existing players include Mahindra XUV500, the newly launched Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus, among others.

The company is looking to strengthen its position in the fast-growing SUV segment with the Alcazar, which will be positioned between its popular mid-sized SUV Creta and premium offering Tucson.

