Spanish retailer Inditex books 421 million euro profit in first quarter

Spanish retail giant Inditex reported a first-quarter net profit of 421 million euros ($512.74 million) on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations but still a third below pre-pandemic levels in the same February-April period.

Net sales reached 4.9 billion euros, 25% more than in the first quarter of 2020 but still below 2019 levels of 5.93 billion euros.

Online sales were up 67% from last year as lockdowns kept stores across the world closed or operating under capacity for much of the quarter due to pandemic-related restrictions. ($1 = 0.8211 euros)

