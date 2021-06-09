ZF Steering Gear plant in MP to remain closed for 10 days
Steering gear systems supplier ZF Steering Gear (India) on Wednesday said its plant in Madhya Pradesh (MP) will remain closed for 10 days due to lower demand and piling up of finished goods inventory.
''The company's plant situated at Pithampur will remain closed from Thursday, June 10, 2021, to Sunday, June 20, 2021, owing to the lack of adequate demand and piling up of finished goods Inventory,'' ZF Steering Gear (India) said in a regulatory filing.
The company manufactures power and mechanical steering gear systems for commercial vehicles and tractors and supplies to all auto majors making trucks, buses, and tractors.
The company has two plants, one situated at Vadu Budruk in Pune, Maharashtra and another at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.
