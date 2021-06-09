ZEISS India and Shree Rapid Technologies establish partnership

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shree Rapid Technologies announced today a partnership with ZEISS to market and promote Machine Measuring and Scanning technology in India. SRT with its 20 year legacy of bringing the latest technology to the Indian market has taken a leap yet again to offer the best manufacturing capabilities and provide the highest quality AM technology, for the development of the Indian Manufacturing Industry.

ZEISS can draw on its longstanding, extensive knowledge in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of contact and non-contact metrology systems, as well as the digital solutions that go with them - particularly in quality measuring technology. At the same time, the company is actively shaping global markets in the field. Under the partnership agreement SRT is set to market, ZEISS expertise and advanced technology of Industrial CT & X-Ray solutions, Coordinate Measuring Machine - a high quality measuring technology and 3D Scanning Systems - boosting the output quality and helping in lead time reduction of the Indian manufacturing industry. Advancing India into becoming the global manufacturing hub.

Established in 2007, Shree Rapid Technologies has become the premier supplier of additive manufacturing technology in the country, and with global brands as the principal partners, established itself as the enablers of 3D printing in India. With this partnership SRT moves a step closer to its goal of becoming an end-to-end AM workflow supplier providing Pre-Production, Production and Post-Production technology to the manufacturing industry. Leading the way to a more Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"ZEISS India is pleased to announce its partnership with SRT to develop solutions for the manufacturing world. We wish to position our unique value proposition that could benefit the customer to overcome challenges at every stage in Manufacturing be it in additive or conventional, aerospace or in government sector." "ZEISS India is a leading technology company operating in the optics and optoelectronics industries; having them on board with us is of a great advantage to boost our aim of being the sole provider of end-to-end solutions in the Indian AM industry offering our clients with the best solutions based on their specific needs and developing the Indian Digital Manufacturing Sector," stated Nitin Chaudhary, Partner, SRT.

