Left Menu

ZEISS India and Shree Rapid Technologies establish partnership

Shree Rapid Technologies announced today a partnership with ZEISS to market and promote Machine Measuring and Scanning technology in India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-06-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 11:34 IST
ZEISS India and Shree Rapid Technologies establish partnership
Shree Rapid Technologies. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shree Rapid Technologies announced today a partnership with ZEISS to market and promote Machine Measuring and Scanning technology in India. SRT with its 20 year legacy of bringing the latest technology to the Indian market has taken a leap yet again to offer the best manufacturing capabilities and provide the highest quality AM technology, for the development of the Indian Manufacturing Industry.

ZEISS can draw on its longstanding, extensive knowledge in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of contact and non-contact metrology systems, as well as the digital solutions that go with them - particularly in quality measuring technology. At the same time, the company is actively shaping global markets in the field. Under the partnership agreement SRT is set to market, ZEISS expertise and advanced technology of Industrial CT & X-Ray solutions, Coordinate Measuring Machine - a high quality measuring technology and 3D Scanning Systems - boosting the output quality and helping in lead time reduction of the Indian manufacturing industry. Advancing India into becoming the global manufacturing hub.

Established in 2007, Shree Rapid Technologies has become the premier supplier of additive manufacturing technology in the country, and with global brands as the principal partners, established itself as the enablers of 3D printing in India. With this partnership SRT moves a step closer to its goal of becoming an end-to-end AM workflow supplier providing Pre-Production, Production and Post-Production technology to the manufacturing industry. Leading the way to a more Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"ZEISS India is pleased to announce its partnership with SRT to develop solutions for the manufacturing world. We wish to position our unique value proposition that could benefit the customer to overcome challenges at every stage in Manufacturing be it in additive or conventional, aerospace or in government sector." "ZEISS India is a leading technology company operating in the optics and optoelectronics industries; having them on board with us is of a great advantage to boost our aim of being the sole provider of end-to-end solutions in the Indian AM industry offering our clients with the best solutions based on their specific needs and developing the Indian Digital Manufacturing Sector," stated Nitin Chaudhary, Partner, SRT.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021