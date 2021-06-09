UK launches action against Ryanair and BA over refunds
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's competition authority said on Wednesday it was investigating whether Ryanair and British Airways had broken consumer law by failing to offer refunds for flights customers could not legally take during the COVID pandemic. During periods of lockdown across Britain, the airlines refused to give refunds to people that were lawfully unable to fly, with IAG-owned British Airways offering vouchers or rebooking and Ryanair providing the option to rebook.
The Competition and Markets Authority said the airlines may have breached consumer law and it had opened enforcement cases against them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ryanair
- Britain
- British Airways
- COVID
ALSO READ
Belarus invites international aviation officials to probe Ryanair plane incident
Ryanair plane diverted to Belarus 'had to land there' - aviation experts
FACTBOX-Airlines halt flights over Belarus after Ryanair plane incident
Belarus releases transcript after Ryanair plane landing furore
FACTBOX-Airlines halt flights over Belarus after Ryanair plane incident