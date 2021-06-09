Left Menu

Spanish retailer Inditex books 421 million euro profit in first quarter

Spanish retailer Inditex books 421 million euro profit in first quarter
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish retail giant Inditex reported a first-quarter net profit of 421 million euros ($512.74 million) on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations but still a third below pre-pandemic levels in the same February-April period.

Net sales reached 4.9 billion euros, 48% more than in the first quarter of 2020 but still below 2019 levels of 5.93 billion euros. Online sales were up 67% from last year as lockdowns kept stores across the world closed or operating under capacity for much of the quarter due to pandemic-related restrictions. ($1 = 0.8211 euros)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

