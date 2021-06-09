Blueprint Named a Finalist for 2021 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Partner Learning Excellence category

The company gained its spot amongst 39 finalists globally for the SAP Pinnacle Award New Delhi, June 09, 2021: Blueprint today announced that it has been recognized by SAP as a finalist for a 2021 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Partner Learning Excellence category. The annual SAP Pinnacle Awards acknowledge the contributions of leading SAP partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers meet their goals. SAP presents these awards annually to the partners that stand out in developing and improving their partnership while helping customers run better. As an SAP gold partner, Blueprint was selected as a finalist based on recommendations from the SAP partner and field enablement teams and various other key performance indicators. The annual SAP Pinnacle Awards acknowledge the contributions of leading SAP partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers meet their goals. Finalists and winners in 28 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and performance indicators. As a finalist, Blueprint Technologies showcases the elite status of excellence in driving business and co-innovation, helping customers succeed by investing in reskilling and upskilling of the talent pool. While expressing his views on the win, Rony John, CEO, Blueprint Technologies, said, ''As an SAP gold partner, we take immense pride in the work we do by helping our customers run better with SAP solutions. As disruption continues to accelerate and new challenges emerge, businesses will need impactful solutions to evolve and thrive. We aim to deliver intelligent solutions and capabilities through an extended ecosystem of services that can allow businesses to adopt and outrun the disruption. Our association with SAP allows us to deliver solutions to help turn our customers’ vision into a reality.'' ''This award and recognition from SAP legitimizes our strengths in supporting clients with end-to-end capabilities that span from workforce experience to customer experience, from back office to the front office, from on-premise systems to the cloud,'' he added. Blueprint has been collaborating and co-innovating with SAP for more than three years. The company’s development has been remarkable and impactful, especially in the start-up, pharma, professional services and manufacturing sectors. The latest accreditation joins multiple other awards the firm has earned over the years. Moving past the achievement, the company continues its quest for innovation by launching its Innovation Center of Excellence, where the teams have built a novel Chatbot solution called “Blu-Bot” that combines business knowledge and IT skills with industry best practices to drive and achieve continued value from investments in intelligent technologies from SAP. About Blueprint Technologies: Blueprint Technologies is an SAP gold partner and pioneer in SAP next generation product suite in India, employing an innovative approach to providing solutions to support customers in their digital journey. Blueprint has offices in India, Middle East, US & Canada. The company possesses the SAP sell authorization to offer services to the customers in a wide range of industries, including pharma, manufacturing, oil & gas, banking, professional services and more. Our exclusivity is in our agility in our project delivery, providing innovative solutions to meet customer's business requirements and going the extra mile to meet the deadlines. PWR PWR

