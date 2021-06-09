Left Menu

EESL, Lemon Tree Hotels to implement energy efficiency measures

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd for implementing energy efficiency and conservation measures at a select number of the latter's properties in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 12:26 IST
EESL, Lemon Tree Hotels to implement energy efficiency measures
The hotel chain will reduce carbon footprint as part of sustainability initiatives. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd for implementing energy efficiency and conservation measures at a select number of the latter's properties in India. During the three-year engagement, both companies will work together to identify areas for improving energy efficiency and leverage the expertise of EESL and its subsidiary companies Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) and EPSL Trigeneration Pvt Ltd.

They will work in areas of electric vehicles (EVs) and EV charging; air conditioning; solar rooftop installations; energy-efficient pumps and motors; indoor and outdoor lighting; and energy and water audits. EESL said its expertise will help Lemon Tree Hotels realise its stated intention of delivering a healthy triple bottom line -- planet, people and profit -- through sustainability initiatives.

Lemon Tree operates 8,300 rooms in 84 hotels (including Keys hotels) across 52 destinations in India and abroad under various brands. As the current pipeline becomes operational, it will be operating 10,600 rooms in 107 hotels across 66 destinations. EESL seeks to unlock the energy efficiency market in India which is estimated to at Rs 74,000 crore that can potentially result in energy savings of up to 20 per cent of current consumption by way of innovative business and implementation models. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021