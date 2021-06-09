EESL, Lemon Tree Hotels to implement energy efficiency measures

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd for implementing energy efficiency and conservation measures at a select number of the latter's properties in India. During the three-year engagement, both companies will work together to identify areas for improving energy efficiency and leverage the expertise of EESL and its subsidiary companies Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) and EPSL Trigeneration Pvt Ltd.

They will work in areas of electric vehicles (EVs) and EV charging; air conditioning; solar rooftop installations; energy-efficient pumps and motors; indoor and outdoor lighting; and energy and water audits. EESL said its expertise will help Lemon Tree Hotels realise its stated intention of delivering a healthy triple bottom line -- planet, people and profit -- through sustainability initiatives.

Lemon Tree operates 8,300 rooms in 84 hotels (including Keys hotels) across 52 destinations in India and abroad under various brands. As the current pipeline becomes operational, it will be operating 10,600 rooms in 107 hotels across 66 destinations. EESL seeks to unlock the energy efficiency market in India which is estimated to at Rs 74,000 crore that can potentially result in energy savings of up to 20 per cent of current consumption by way of innovative business and implementation models. (ANI)

