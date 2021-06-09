Left Menu

2 Bihar labourers killed in bus accident in Haryana

PTI | Jind | Updated: 09-06-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 12:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers from Bihar were killed and 17 others injured after their bus skidded off the road and crashed into the trees in Haryana's Narwana town on Wednesday, police said.

The bus with over 70 farm labourers from Bihar's Supaul district lost control and turned turtle after its driver fell asleep for a few moments near Balerkha village in Narwana on the Jind-Patiala highway, Station House Officer (SHO) Raj Kumar said.

Around 10 labourers, including the deceased, were sitting on the roof of the bus.

The injured were being treated at a nearby hospital, the SHO said.

