PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 12:38 IST
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services
Image Credit: ANI
SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Wednesday said State Bank of India nominated director Devendra Kumar has resigned from its board.

In a regulatory filing, SBI Card said Devendra Kumar, Director (nominated by State Bank of India) has tendered his resignation from directorship of the company with effect from the close of business of June 8, 2021.

The resignation comes consequent to change in Devendra Kumar's responsibilities in State Bank of India, the filing added.

The pure-play credit card company is promoted by the country's largest lender SBI.

Shares of SBI Card were trading at Rs 1,096.85 apiece on BSE, up 3.57 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

