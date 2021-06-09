Left Menu

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NLC India on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing commercial paper.

''We wish to inform that 10,000 commercial papers of a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 500 crore have been issued and allotted on June 8,'' the state-owned company said in a filing to BSE.

NLC India, the navratna company under the ministry of coal, is into coal and lignite mining and power generation.

