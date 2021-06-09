NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing commercial paper.

''We wish to inform that 10,000 commercial papers of a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 500 crore have been issued and allotted on June 8,'' the state-owned company said in a filing to BSE.

NLC India, the navratna company under the ministry of coal, is into coal and lignite mining and power generation.

