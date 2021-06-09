Left Menu

Mining, insurance stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; Smith+Nephew outperforms

London's FTSE 100 index edged lower on Wednesday, weighed down by heavyweight financials and mining stocks, while SSP Group slipped after a downbeat earnings update. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.1%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 12:53 IST
Mining, insurance stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; Smith+Nephew outperforms
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
London's FTSE 100 index edged lower on Wednesday, weighed down by heavyweight financials and mining stocks, while SSP Group slipped after a downbeat earnings update. The blue-chip index fell 0.2%, dragged down by life insurance and non-life insurance stocks.

Base metal miners fell 0.5%, while industrial stocks slipped 0.4% with Experian leading the decline. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.1%. Upper Crust owner SSP Group fell 1.8% after it reported a bigger half-year loss, as air and rail travel were slow to take off despite many countries easing restrictions in the first three months of 2021.

However, medical products maker Smith+Nephew jumped 4.5% to the top of the FTSE 100 index, after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "neutral".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

