European shares linger near record levels, airlines rise
European stocks held steady near all-time highs, with investors holding off on making big bets ahead of a policy decision from the European Central Bank and U.S. inflation reading later this week.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat in early trading, just short of a record high of 455.66 hits in the previous session. Airlines, including Air France KLM, Lufthansa, and British Airways owner IAG, rose more than 1% after the U.S. CDC said it was easing travel recommendations on 110 countries and territories.
Spanish retail giant Inditex rose 1.3% after reporting a first-quarter net profit of 421 million euros ($513 million) that easily beat analysts' expectations. French food group Danone slipped 1.5% after RBC downgraded the stock to "underperform".
