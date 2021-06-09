Left Menu

European shares linger near record levels, airlines rise

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 12:54 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
European stocks held steady near all-time highs, with investors holding off on making big bets ahead of a policy decision from the European Central Bank and U.S. inflation reading later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat in early trading, just short of a record high of 455.66 hits in the previous session. Airlines, including Air France KLM, Lufthansa, and British Airways owner IAG, rose more than 1% after the U.S. CDC said it was easing travel recommendations on 110 countries and territories.

Spanish retail giant Inditex rose 1.3% after reporting a first-quarter net profit of 421 million euros ($513 million) that easily beat analysts' expectations. French food group Danone slipped 1.5% after RBC downgraded the stock to "underperform".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

