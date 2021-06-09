Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Top Glove profit soars on pandemic demand but ban crimps U.S. sales

In a stock exchange filing, the firm said net profit for the March-May period jumped to 2.04 billion ringgit ($495.63 million) from 347.9 million ringgit a year ago. U.S. Customs prohibited the import of Top Glove products last July, citing evidence of forced labour practices at the company's production facilities across Malaysia. CBP subsequently instructed U.S. ports to seize the firm's goods.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 12:59 IST
UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Top Glove profit soars on pandemic demand but ban crimps U.S. sales
Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation Bhd reported on Wednesday a 485% jump in third-quarter net profit as the COVID-19 pandemic drove strong demand for gloves.

The world's largest medical glove manufacturer had posted record profits for the prior four straight quarters, bolstered by people using more gloves due to increased hygiene awareness in the pandemic. In a stock exchange filing, the firm said net profit for the March-May period jumped to 2.04 billion ringgit ($495.63 million) from 347.9 million ringgit a year ago. UBS had forecast a profit of 2.54 billion ringgit, according to Refinitiv data.

Its revenue rose 147% to 4.16 billion ringgit from 1.69 billion ringgit. Top Glove shares, which are suspended before its earnings announcement, rose 0.2% on Wednesday. They have slumped nearly 22% this year.

Top Glove, which produces 100 billion pieces of gloves a year, said average selling prices, which had peaked in February, declined during the period and it had made adjustments in line with glove market pricing trends. It also said compared to the preceding quarter, its sales volume eased mainly due to a reduction in sales to the United States, following a temporary halt in U.S. shipments from Malaysia due to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) import ban.

"Nonetheless, global glove demand remains resilient as glove usage continues to rise, driven by the ongoing pandemic," it said. U.S. Customs prohibited the import of Top Glove products last July, citing evidence of forced labor practices at the company's production facilities across Malaysia.

CBP subsequently instructed U.S. ports to seize the firm's goods. The manufacturer has been working to resolve the CBP ban.

Top Glove said in April it has resolved all indicators of forced labor in its operations and that this had been verified by the London-based ethical trade consultant Impactt Limited. The U.S. action has stalled Top Glove's pursuit of a $1 billion listing in Hong Kong, as potential investors raised concerns about the impact, Reuters has reported

Top Glove has said it remained committed to the listing. ($1 = 4.1160 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021