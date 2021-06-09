Left Menu

Swedish c.bank's Ingves says supply bottlenecks not an inflation threat

Shortages of input goods and costs should not be permanent and should not have a long-term impact on inflation, Swedish central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday. "There is nothing that points to the fact that this type of shortage is going to be permanent," Ingves said in a speech.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 09-06-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 13:35 IST
"There is nothing that points to the fact that this type of shortage is going to be permanent," Ingves said in a speech. "But certainly, prices can rise in individual sectors. There is nothing strange about that."

