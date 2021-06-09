Revenue deficit grant of Rs 9, 871 crore released to 17 states
The Centre has released the third monthly installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs 9,871 crore for the year 2021-22 to 17 states. With the release of the third installment, a total amount of Rs 29,613 crore has been released in the first three months of the current financial year, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.
The Centre provides PDRD grants to states under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per recommendations of the Finance Commission in monthly installments to meet the gap in revenue accounts. The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a PDRD grant of Rs 118,452 crore to 17 states: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. (ANI)
