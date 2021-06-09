Left Menu

Revenue deficit grant of Rs 9, 871 crore released to 17 states

The Centre has released third monthly installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs 9,871 crore for the year 2021-22 to 17 states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 14:00 IST
Revenue deficit grant of Rs 9, 871 crore released to 17 states
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has released the third monthly installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs 9,871 crore for the year 2021-22 to 17 states. With the release of the third installment, a total amount of Rs 29,613 crore has been released in the first three months of the current financial year, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

The Centre provides PDRD grants to states under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per recommendations of the Finance Commission in monthly installments to meet the gap in revenue accounts. The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a PDRD grant of Rs 118,452 crore to 17 states: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021