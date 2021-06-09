Left Menu

Hong Kong shares end lower as U.S. bill on China tech threat weighs

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by tech firms after U.S. Senator passed a package of laws aimed at boosting its ability to take on Chinese technology. ** The Hang Seng index ended down 38.75 points or 0.13% at 28,742.63.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-06-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 14:11 IST
Hong Kong shares end lower as U.S. bill on China tech threat weighs
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by tech firms after U.S. Senator passed a package of laws aimed at boosting its ability to take on Chinese technology.

** The Hang Seng index ended down 38.75 points or 0.13% at 28,742.63. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.23% to 10,704.75. ** The IT sector dipped 0.48%, the financial sector ended 0.45% lower, while the sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.1% and the property sector added 0.93%.

** The biggest loser on the Hang Seng was Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd, which fell 2.48%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.32% at 3,591.40, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.08%.

** The U.S. Senate voted 68-32 on Tuesday to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology. ** The Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop promoting such laws and to stop depicting China as a threat.

** China's factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May, driven by surging commodity prices, adding to global price pressures at a time when policymakers are trying to revitalize growth following the COVID-19-induced slump. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.35%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.35%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3924 per U.S. dollar at 0816 GMT, up 0.13%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021