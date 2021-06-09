Hong Kong shares end lower as U.S. bill on China tech threat weighs

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by tech firms after U.S. Senator passed a package of laws aimed at boosting its ability to take on Chinese technology.

** The Hang Seng index ended down 38.75 points or 0.13% at 28,742.63. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.23% to 10,704.75. ** The IT sector dipped 0.48%, the financial sector ended 0.45% lower, while the sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.1% and the property sector added 0.93%.

** The biggest loser on the Hang Seng was Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd, which fell 2.48%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.32% at 3,591.40, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.08%.

** The U.S. Senate voted 68-32 on Tuesday to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology. ** The Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop promoting such laws and to stop depicting China as a threat.

** China's factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May, driven by surging commodity prices, adding to global price pressures at a time when policymakers are trying to revitalize growth following the COVID-19-induced slump. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.35%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.35%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3924 per U.S. dollar at 0816 GMT, up 0.13%.

