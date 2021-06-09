UP: 2 killed, 2 injured as speeding tractor hits them

Two persons were killed and as many injured when a speeding tractor hit them in Chveriya village in Mahuli area, police said on Wednesday.

Shivendra (23) and Munner (52) died on the spot when the tractor hit them on Tuesday while two others - Ramlal and Kampal - were injured, Circle Officer Amrish Bhadauria said.

Advertisement

The injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be critical, he said, adding that after the accident the tractor driver fled from the spot.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection and police is trying to nab the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)