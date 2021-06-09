Left Menu

PC emerges as most preferred gaming device: HP study

India's gaming community is displaying a growing preference for PC gaming, according to a new study by Hewlett-Packard (HP).

New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 14:49 IST
The study underscores the role of a PC in human society. Image Credit: ANI
India's gaming community is displaying a growing preference for PC gaming, according to a new study by Hewlett-Packard (HP). The HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021 released on Wednesday shows 89 per cent respondents believe that a PC offers a better gaming experience than a smartphone.

More importantly, 4 in 10 (37 per cent) mobile gamers indicated that they will migrate to a PC for gaming for a much better experience. In total, 1,500 respondents completed the survey between March and April 2021 across 25 Metros, tier-1 and tier-2 cities across India.

In a country where PC penetration is limited compared to mobile phones, HP said this represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the PC gaming industry. The preference for moving to PCs for gaming was led by millennials and Gen Z respondents (70 per cent) as well as by casual and enthusiast gamers (75 per cent).

An overwhelming 94 per cent respondents across tier 2 cities, 88 per cent across tier 1 and 87 per cent in metro cities prefer PCs over mobile phones for gaming. Better processing speed, display and sound are among the top reasons for gamers to migrate to PC gaming, said the report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

