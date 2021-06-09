Left Menu

Tata Motors discontinues certain Nexon trims to simplify choices for customers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 14:56 IST
Tata Motors discontinues certain Nexon trims to simplify choices for customers
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has decided to discontinue some of the select trims from the Tata Nexon range in order to offer better value to customers.

The auto major, however, noted that while discontinuing certain trims, it has also introduced updates in other versions of the compact SUV which is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

''The Tata Nexon is among the most popular compact SUVs in India and its diesel variant is very popular with growing demand and a loyal following. To simplify the choices for its customers, the company has opted to discontinue select variants and introduce updates in others,'' Tata Motors said in a statement.

Clarifying that it is not doing away with the diesel trims of the model, the automaker noted that the Nexon would now be available in 20 variants offering customers an exciting product proposition at different price points.

The Nexon range would include 12 variants in petrol and eight trims in diesel with automatic and manual transmission options, it added.

''In keeping with its brand promise of 'New Forever' and with the objective to offer more value to customers, the automaker refines and refreshes its portfolio of trims and variants from time to time in line with market feedback,'' Tata Motors noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021