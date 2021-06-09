IMFA posts Rs 65-cr PAT in March qtr

Ferro-chrome producer Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 65.49 crore during the quarter ended March 31, helped by higher income. The company had clocked a loss of Rs 51.65 crore in the same quarter last financial year. During the quarter under review, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd’s (IMFA) total income jumped to Rs 587.95 crore, from Rs 381.02 crore a year ago. The company's expenses stood at Rs 490.23 crore, compared to Rs 444.60 crore in the year-ago quarter. IMFA is India's leading fully integrated producer of value-added ferrochrome with a capacity of 2,84,400 tonnes per annum. Headquartered in Bhubaneswar, the company has manufacturing complexes in Therubali and Choudwar.

