XpressBees appoints Anil Kabra as Vice President for enterprise sales

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:02 IST
End-to-end logistics provider XpressBees has appointed Anil Kabra as Vice President for enterprise sales, the company said on Wednesday.

In this position, Kabra will be responsible for developing, executing and driving enterprise sales strategies and focus on scaling the company's growth in new and existing markets, XpressBees said.

In his previous stint with DP DHL group, he was instrumental in setting up end-to-end solution, product development, some of which included in-house cold rooms set up, vendor set-up for transportation plus white-gloved service, and temperature control transport network system, it said.

With over two decades of experience, Kabra's primary competencies lie in strategising product development, business development, and market penetration, the company stated.

Amitava Saha, Founder and CEO, XpressBees said, “He (Kabra) comes with a wealth of relevant experience and strengths and is perfectly aligned with our overall growth strategy... Anil will help us in further building the focus on market outreach and customer centricity”.

XpressBees currently caters to more than 1,000 customers, serving over 18,000 pin codes and has presence in more than 2,500 cities pan-India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

