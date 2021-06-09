Left Menu

Ryanair hails 'important victory' against Condor state aid

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 09-06-2021
Ryanair on Wednesday welcomed what it described as an "important victory" against state aid granted to virus-hit German charter airline Condor, its third victory in its fight against billions of euros in support granted to rivals.

The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second highest, on Wednesday annulled a European Commission decision approving the state aid granted by Germany to Condor but said it would not would not be required to repay the German aid for now.

"If Europe is to emerge from this crisis with a functioning single market, the European Commission must stand up to national governments and stop rubberstamping discriminatory State aid to inefficient national airlines," Ryanair said in a statement.

