Environment Safety and Sustainable Engineering conclave by Saveetha School of Engineering

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saveetha School of Engineering organized an e-conclave on Enviorment Safety and Sustainable Engineering on the World Environment Day. Environmental protection, increasingly becoming a matter of global priority paved the way for the introduction of B.E. Degree in Energy and Environmental Engineering at Saveetha School of Engineering which now is growing towards sustainable development. Amongst the existing pandemic, Energy and Environmental Engineering Department organized various online events such as E-Poster Presentation, Painting and Online Quiz were conducted with overwhelming student participations with a motive of bringing a change in attitude towards environment and advocate partnership between each human being and nature. Participants were awarded with prizes and awards.

Honorable Chancellor Dr. N.M. Veeraiyan felicitated the event and graced the occasion and said, "Our students made resolutions to follow all the regulations to maintain a green environment while we have already planted more than 10,000 saplings in the Miyawaki way in our campus to urbanize and preserve the greens." We also had interesting special talks by various invited dignitaries as Amit Kulkarni, Head - Power & Utilities & Lead - Sustainability L&T Technology Services Limited, Gounder Kannan, Head, Proto Build, Mahindra & Mahindra, Er. Sathyamurthy, Scientist Engineer - SG, Deputy Head, Dept. of Environmental Engg. ISRO, Bangalore and Dr. B. Nirmal, Founder, Exnora International. Dr. Anirudh Garg, Director, Nanoveda Solutions, Dr A Abdul Rahman, Professor of Eminence, Dr. M.G.R Educational & Research Institute University. We had more than 3000 participants all over from India irrespective of age and class of study. Speakers emphasized on the need of sustainable engineering and thereby creating an awareness on environmental safety among young minds.

Saveetha School of Engineering, being a green-campus itself, focuses on sustainable development to fulfill both the demand of today's generation and cater for the requirements of future generations with ample placement opportunities. Energy and Environmental Engineering department at Saveetha is involved in various active researches and application of technologies with various collaborations to minimize the undesirable impact on the environment. Understanding the demand and opportunities in the industries, they learn various methods of applying energy-efficiency in design, engineering practices and create more environmentally-friendly forms of industrial design and manufacture. On the World Environmental Day celebration, 2021, on June 4th at 4 PM there was an invited talk given by Dr. Anirudh Garg, Director, Nanoveda Solutions and the topic of the talk was on Bio-Security, Bio-Audit & Green Technology. Followed by which on the 5th of June was first session was presented by Dr A Abdul Rahman, Professor of Eminence, Dr. M.G.R Educational & Research Institute University. The session started at 10 AM and the speaker briefed on the topic Smart City - Green box for Green House Technology. The talk continued with the next topic titled Sustainable in Engineering - The way forward which was presented to the audience by Amit Kulkarni, L&T Technology Services Limited. The next talk was on Role of Electric Vehicles in Pollution Control & Environmental Safety presented by Gounder Kannan Mahindra & Mahindra and Er. Sathyamurthy from ISRO Bangalore took over the session on the topic Environmental Safety in ISRO. The final talk was at 4 PM by Dr. B. Nirmal, Founder, Exnora International on the topic Environmental Health & Safety.

