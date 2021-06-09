Greenjoules raises USD 4.5 mn from Blue Ashva Capital

Pune-based green energy technology company Greenjoules Pvt Ltd has raised USD 4.5 million (around Rs 33 crore) from Blue Ashva Capital. The funds, raised in series A round, are a combination of equity and debt and will be utilised to setup commercial scale waste to energy plants and invest into new R&D initiatives, a statement said. The company was founded in 2018.

Greenjoules is a green technology company based out of Pune, developing novel solutions to convert bio-waste into Biofuels. * * * * * * * M Financial Private Equity invests Rs 35 cr in Walko Food Company * JM Financial Private Equity on Wednesday said it has invested Rs 35 crore in Walko Food Company to fund the Pune-based consumer packaged food firm's current expansion plans.

Proceeds from the investment will support brand building activities and augmentation of the existing capacities of the company, JM Financial Private Equity said in a statement.

Walko Food Company owns a fast growing natural ice cream brand ''NIC''. The company operates a manufacturing plant in Pune and retails in over 50 cities across India, via multiple sales channels like food delivery platforms, Modern Trade, Parlors, and HORECA. This is the eighth investment from the JM Financial India Fund II. PTI KKS SP MR MR

