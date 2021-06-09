Left Menu

Prestige Estates Projects' shares erase early gains; close nearly 2 pc lower

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 17:14 IST
Shares of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Wednesday erased all its early gains and closed nearly 2 per cent lower due to profit-taking.

During the morning trade, it had jumped nearly 9 per cent after the company reported a sharp increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The stock, which rallied 8.82 per cent to Rs 317 during the day on the BSE, closed 1.25 per cent lower at Rs 287.65.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the company closed at Rs 286.05, a decline of 1.88 per cent after zooming 8.72 per cent to Rs 317 during the day.

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Tuesday reported a sharp increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,336.3 crore for the quarter ending March, driven by monetisation of a large portfolio of commercial assets.

Its net profit stood at Rs 15.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,360.6 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 2,016.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

