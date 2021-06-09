Left Menu

TeamLease Services posts consolidated Q4 PAT of Rs 19.64 cr

The company had posted a loss of Rs 29.43 crore during the corresponding period of 2019-20, TeamLease Services said in a BSE filing.Revenue from operations went up marginally by 1 per cent to Rs 1,340.52 crore, as compared to Rs 1,330.29 crore in Q4 FY20.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 17:35 IST
TeamLease Services posts consolidated Q4 PAT of Rs 19.64 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Staffing company TeamLease Services on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 19.64 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a loss of Rs 29.43 crore during the corresponding period of 2019-20, TeamLease Services said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations went up marginally by 1 per cent to Rs 1,340.52 crore, as compared to Rs 1,330.29 crore in Q4 FY20. For the full fiscal 2020-21, the company's PAT more than doubled to Rs 78.47 crore compared to Rs 34.97 crore in FY20. However, revenue from operations for FY21 dropped 6.13 per cent to Rs 4,881.45 crore as against Rs 5,200.72 crore in the previous fiscal. ''All of our businesses have surpassed pre-Covid levels with strong headcount growth in Q3 and Q4. This pandemic has given us an opportunity to strengthen our digitalisation strategy and accelerate client partnership initiatives on productivity enhancement. ''While the second wave of Covid can marginally impact growth in the current quarter, we continue to play to the market opportunities in the long run,'' TeamLease Services Managing Director Ashok Reddy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021