Akshaya holds free vaccination drive for employees, customers

: Real estate developer Akshaya Pvt Ltd has launched a free vaccination campaign for all its customers, employees and their families, free of charge as part of its steps to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chennai-based firm said on Wednesday.

''This vaccination drive is a part of Akshaya Cares initiative, and is a small gesture to all our stakeholders, who are like an extended family of Akshaya.The war against COVID-19 pandemic can only be won through vaccination,'' company chairman T Chitty Babu said.

Advertisement

''Understanding the importance of vaccination, we aim to provide complete vaccination for at least 2,000 members of Akshaya,'' he added.PTI VIJ BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)