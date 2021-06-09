Rajasthan govt approves draft of Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Urja Yojana

The Rajasthan government has approved the draft of the Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Urja Yojana, under which agriculture power consumers will get Rs 1,000 every month.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday approved the draft of the scheme. Under this scheme, Rs 1,000 per month and a maximum of Rs 12,000 per year will be given to metered agricultural consumers by the state government on electricity bills. This will bring a financial burden of Rs 1,450 crore per annum, an official statement said.

Under this, electricity bills will be issued bi-monthly by the electricity distribution companies.

Central and state government employees and other income tax payers will not be eligible for the subsidy.

Eligible consumers will have to get their Aadhaar number and bank account linked with the scheme. The grant amount will be payable only if all dues are cleared by the consumers, the statement said.

After paying the dues, the subsidy amount will be payable to the consumer on the upcoming electricity bill.

Gehlot had announced the scheme in the Budget 2021-22.

